Sika Sees Double-Digit Growth To Over RON170M In Romania In 2019

Sika Sees Double-Digit Growth To Over RON170M In Romania In 2019. Switzerland’s Sika group, the owner of the construction materials manufacturer AdePlast, increased its revenue in Romania at a double-digit rate in 2019, its officials say, to at least 170 million lei (EUR36 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]