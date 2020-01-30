Prime Minister Orban emphasized Romania's commitment in developing bilateral relations with UK post-Brexit

Prime Minister Orban emphasized Romania's commitment in developing bilateral relations with UK post-Brexit. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized, on Wednesday, during a meeting with representatives of the British business community in Romania, the long-term commitment of our country in the direction of developing bilateral relations, once the United Kingdom exits the European Union, on January 31, a release of the Press Bureau of the Government informs. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that Romania supports the demarches to negotiate a deepened future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Moreover, the head of the Executive emphasized the fact that the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to represent an essential benchmark of prosperity, but also of common security, in the Euro-Atlantic space, and an expression of the common values that Romania and the United Kingdom share. According to the quoted source, the meeting, hosted by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, was an occasion for an open dialogue with the business people present, regarding the economic and social policies of the Executive, as well as regarding the perspectives of developing international projects in Romania. In this context, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed that the Government will make all the necessary efforts to ensure stability and predictability of the fiscal-budgetary framework, in support of the activities that generate added value and jobs in the economy. Predictability represents an essential condition of the durable development of investments and contributes to the efficient functioning of market mechanisms, for the benefit of consumers. During the meeting it was noted that the United Kingdom is among the first ten sources of foreign investments in the Romanian economy and represents the fifth highest ranked destination at the world level for Romania's exports. Furthermore, British investments in Romania contribute to the international competitiveness of our economy and support, in their turn, important ecosystems of small and medium-sized enterprises. Not least, Prime Minister Orban expressed the firm commitment of the Government regarding the implementation of friendly public policies with all the investors in Romania's economy. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]