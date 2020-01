OTP Bank Romania Seeks To Boost Market Share To 3% In 2020

OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, could reach some 3% market share in Romania in 2020, as the bank pursues its strategy to grow its market share to 5% in five years.