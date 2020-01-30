2007 Vs 2020: Major Listed Companies Down, New Additions Drove BET Up Close To Its All-Time High



2007 Vs 2020: Major Listed Companies Down, New Additions Drove BET Up Close To Its All-Time High.

With the Romanian stock market at its highest since the fall of 2007, only 7% away from the all-time high of July 24 of that year, when its main index, BET, stood at some 10,810 points, Ziarul Financiar has done a comparative analysis of the structure of the BET then and (...)