Russian Billionaire Pays RON43M to Reach 98.8% Holding in TMK-Artrom

Russian Billionaire Pays RON43M to Reach 98.8% Holding in TMK-Artrom. TMK Europe has concluded a public purchase offer to acquire additional shares in TMK-Artrom Slatina (ART.RO), offer intermediary IFB Finwest announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]