Companies CITR, ROCA, ROCA X Come Together Under Impetum Group. CITR, the leading player on the local insolvency market, ROCA, an investment fund, and ROCA X, an investment fund focusing on start-ups in the technology sector, come together in a joint group called Impetum Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]