Censure motion tabled in Parliament: Orban Gov't must be urgently dismissed. The Orban Government must be urgently dismissed, both because changing the electoral system on the eve of elections violates the European standards, and because the adoption of these changes was made unilaterally, without consultation and debate, by the ruling party assuming responsibility, shows the text of the censure motion titled "The Orban Government / PNL [National Liberal Party] - the privatization of Romanian democracy", tabled on Thursday in Parliament. The motion is signed by 208 MPs from PSD [Social Democratic Party] and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], according to political sources. "The Orban Government must be urgently dismissed not only because this measure of changing the electoral system on the eve of elections violates the European standards, but - especially! - because the adoption of these changes is carried out unilaterally, without consultation and debate, by the ruling party assuming responsibility. The European electoral standards were set out precisely to combat the parties' temptations to change the rules during the game and thus create an advantage in the electoral competition," the initiators of the anti-government approach show. According to the document, the censure motion punishes precisely the serious violation of the electoral standards. "With each assumption of responsibility, ordinance after ordinance, the PNL Government wants to prove to everyone that it is the gravedigger of the Romanian democracy! I have repeatedly warned you that there is a red line that cannot be passed and that the amendment of the electoral laws with so little time before the elections is an abuse of democracy. You have knowingly ignored all these warnings, you have violated the constitutional rules and you have trampled over the European standards just to satisfy your electoral thirst for power! The Constitutional Court has told you already, by the two decisions on January 29, 2020, that you are going the wrong way, that it is an abuse of power to come with assumption of responsibilities on drafts already under parliamentary procedure, that PNL seriously violates the fundamental law! Mr. Orban, you have opened a Pandora's box that may have tragic repercussions on all Romanians in the future. Democratic rules are not optional!", claim the signatories of the motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]