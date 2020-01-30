 
Romaniapress.com

January 30, 2020

Censure motion tabled in Parliament: Orban Gov't must be urgently dismissed
Jan 30, 2020

Censure motion tabled in Parliament: Orban Gov't must be urgently dismissed.

The Orban Government must be urgently dismissed, both because changing the electoral system on the eve of elections violates the European standards, and because the adoption of these changes was made unilaterally, without consultation and debate, by the ruling party assuming responsibility, shows the text of the censure motion titled "The Orban Government / PNL [National Liberal Party] - the privatization of Romanian democracy", tabled on Thursday in Parliament. The motion is signed by 208 MPs from PSD [Social Democratic Party] and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], according to political sources. "The Orban Government must be urgently dismissed not only because this measure of changing the electoral system on the eve of elections violates the European standards, but - especially! - because the adoption of these changes is carried out unilaterally, without consultation and debate, by the ruling party assuming responsibility. The European electoral standards were set out precisely to combat the parties' temptations to change the rules during the game and thus create an advantage in the electoral competition," the initiators of the anti-government approach show. According to the document, the censure motion punishes precisely the serious violation of the electoral standards. "With each assumption of responsibility, ordinance after ordinance, the PNL Government wants to prove to everyone that it is the gravedigger of the Romanian democracy! I have repeatedly warned you that there is a red line that cannot be passed and that the amendment of the electoral laws with so little time before the elections is an abuse of democracy. You have knowingly ignored all these warnings, you have violated the constitutional rules and you have trampled over the European standards just to satisfy your electoral thirst for power! The Constitutional Court has told you already, by the two decisions on January 29, 2020, that you are going the wrong way, that it is an abuse of power to come with assumption of responsibilities on drafts already under parliamentary procedure, that PNL seriously violates the fundamental law! Mr. Orban, you have opened a Pandora's box that may have tragic repercussions on all Romanians in the future. Democratic rules are not optional!", claim the signatories of the motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

Romania's Transgaz signs MoU on development of natural gas networks in Eastern Europe Romania's Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation signed on January 28 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), according to a press statement released on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Panebo Gaz SRL Takeover By Gaspeco L&D SA Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved a transaction whereby z Gaspeco L&D SA has acquired Panebo Gaz SRL, both companies operating on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottling and distribution market.

Iohannis: Romanians in the UK will be able to continue to enjoy their rights after Brexit In a press statement regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania expresses hope that the UK will remain a close partner and a reliable ally, pointing out that the Romanian nationals in the UK will be able to enjoy their acquired rights (...)

KeysFin: Insolvencies in Romania Drop to All-Time Low in 2019 Romania had the lowest number of insolvencies on record in 2019, 6,500, 27% fewer than in 2018 and 67% fewer than in 2009, while the number of active companies and authorized individuals reached a record 1.36 million, a report by KeysFin showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |