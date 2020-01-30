 
Romaniapress.com

January 30, 2020

PM Orban calls initiators of censure motion politicians having proved their worthlessness
Jan 30, 2020

PM Orban calls initiators of censure motion politicians having proved their worthlessness.

Those who have tabled the censure motion are politicians who "have proved their worthlessness" by the way they governed for the last three years, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, adding that he is prepared for any outcome. Asked if he is prepared for the censure motion, Orban said: "We are waiting for the vote on the censure motion. We are prepared for any outcome. Those who have filed the motion are politicians who have proved their worthlessness in the way they governed for the past three years. As far as I am concerned, regardless of the outcome of the censure motion, we are continuing our activity and, above all, we are heading towards our goal, namely to win the elections, so as to secure a stable and solid government enjoying strong parliamentary support, so that we can put into practice all the projects that Romania needs today," said Orban, who attended a meeting of the management of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Romania. He added that PNL MPs would categorically vote against the motion. A motion of censure called "The Orban/PNL Government - privatization of Romanian democracy" was tabled with Parliament on Thursday. It is signed by Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs. AGERPRES (RO- author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

Romania's Transgaz signs MoU on development of natural gas networks in Eastern Europe Romania's Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation signed on January 28 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), according to a press statement released on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Panebo Gaz SRL Takeover By Gaspeco L&D SA Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved a transaction whereby z Gaspeco L&D SA has acquired Panebo Gaz SRL, both companies operating on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottling and distribution market.

Iohannis: Romanians in the UK will be able to continue to enjoy their rights after Brexit In a press statement regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania expresses hope that the UK will remain a close partner and a reliable ally, pointing out that the Romanian nationals in the UK will be able to enjoy their acquired rights (...)

KeysFin: Insolvencies in Romania Drop to All-Time Low in 2019 Romania had the lowest number of insolvencies on record in 2019, 6,500, 27% fewer than in 2018 and 67% fewer than in 2009, while the number of active companies and authorized individuals reached a record 1.36 million, a report by KeysFin showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |