 
Romaniapress.com

January 30, 2020

Matei Bals Institute can quickly diagnose coronavirus infections
Jan 30, 2020

Matei Bals Institute can quickly diagnose coronavirus infections.

Romania's Bucharest-based Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases is equipped with all the necessary kits for rapid diagnosis of coronavirus infection. "Currently, the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases is equipped with all the necessary kits for the rapid diagnosis of infections of this type," according to a press statement released by the Health Ministry. The ministry specifies that the measures established at the airports, as well as for the medical facilities designated for taking over and treating any such cases are kept in place. Specialists say mortality associated with coronavirus infections is below 2%. "Today, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, there was a new meeting of the inter-ministerial committee in charge with monitoring and managing potential infections with the new coronavirus, made up of specialists. The latest developments in the coronavirus infections worldwide were also discussed. Infectious diseases specialists and microbiologists explained that although the number of confirmed coronavirus infections is increasing as the diagnostic capacity increased, mortality decreased to below 2%," the statement reads. Currently, no case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Romania, the ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

Romania's Transgaz signs MoU on development of natural gas networks in Eastern Europe Romania's Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation signed on January 28 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), according to a press statement released on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Panebo Gaz SRL Takeover By Gaspeco L&D SA Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved a transaction whereby z Gaspeco L&D SA has acquired Panebo Gaz SRL, both companies operating on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottling and distribution market.

Iohannis: Romanians in the UK will be able to continue to enjoy their rights after Brexit In a press statement regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania expresses hope that the UK will remain a close partner and a reliable ally, pointing out that the Romanian nationals in the UK will be able to enjoy their acquired rights (...)

KeysFin: Insolvencies in Romania Drop to All-Time Low in 2019 Romania had the lowest number of insolvencies on record in 2019, 6,500, 27% fewer than in 2018 and 67% fewer than in 2009, while the number of active companies and authorized individuals reached a record 1.36 million, a report by KeysFin showed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |