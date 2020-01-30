Daily production of Romgaz to grow by approx. 30pct

Daily production of Romgaz to grow by approx. 30pct. The daily production of Romgaz will increase by about 30 per cent, as the company started to drill deep in the Caragele structure, through the 77 Rosetti well, and also as a result of accelerated drilling in the medium deep area of the structure, through the introduction of two new wells, informs the company in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The daily production potential in the deep area of the Caragele structure reaches more than 1,500 barrels oil equivalent. In 2016, Romgaz made an important discovery in the north-eastern sector of the Moesian Platform, within the Caragele structural ensemble, at depths of over 4,000 m, this well basically confirming that discovery now. The discovery required the specific period of complex geological assessment of hydrocarbon accumulation, as well as the design and preparation of development works to allow production to begin. "This result rewards the special effort of the company in the last period of time, to explore at great depth, under difficult conditions of high risk, but with the prospect of confirming important accumulations of hydrocarbons, in the perimeters under concession. The exploration and development work in this area will continue at a sustained pace, for the potential increase of the volume of the estimated resource, as well as for its capitalization. At the same time, Romgaz has intensified the exploitation in the medium deep area of the Caragele structure, by introducing into production two new wells, with a average daily flow of over 1,000 boe," said Adrian Volintiru, Romgaz's general manager. The three wells offer a new perspective to the Caragele structure, by increasing the daily production by approximately 30 per cent, which has led to an increase of the total production of the Company by 1.4 per cent in January, the company representatives said. SNGN Romgaz SA conducts oil exploration, development, exploitation operations in eight perimeters on the Romanian territory and has as main objective the continuation of the exploration works for the identification of new hydrocarbon resources. AGERPRES (RO-author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]