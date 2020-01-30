President Iohannis urges Grammy-award winner Macelaru to be messenger of music's beauty, generosity

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru, a 2020 Grammy Award winner. "It is my great pleasure to congratulate you on receiving the prestigious Grammy Award for your brilliant interpretation of Wynton Marsalis's Violin Concerto, as conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The prestigious award confirms your originality and professionalism. Following your recent appointment to the National Orchestra of France, the Grammy Award is also an honour to Romania and a model for high artistic affirmation for the younger generation of musicians you represent. Romania has always been a privileged ambassador in music and arts, thanks to which its values have been able to travel unimpeded, in a conversation that brings together generations of creators and lovers of classical and contemporary music. I wish you to be, for many years to come, the messenger of the music's beauty and generosity, which the entire humanity needs," reads the President's letter. On Sunday, Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru and the Philadelphia Orchestra received the 2020 Grammy Award for the Best Classical Instrumental Solo for "Marsalis: Violin Concerto & Fiddle Dance Suite" recorded at Decca House. Macelaru is the second Grammy Award-winning Romanian conductor, after maestro Christian Badea became the first in 1985, when he shared the Best New Classical Composition award with composer Samuel Barber for "Antony and Cleopatra." In November 2019, Macelaru was appointed music director of the National Orchestra of France starting in 2021. He is the current Chief Conductor of the WDR Broadcasting Orchestra in Cologne, Germany. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]