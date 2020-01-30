USR: Gov't's project one step ahead in using the money correctly to the patients' benefit



The Government's project on health programmes is just one step ahead in using the money correctly to the patients' benefit, according to the Save Romania Union (USR) party, which stated that every Romanian must have the right to choose his health insurer. "We believe that every Romanian should have the right to choose his health insurer. USR proposes, in the governing programme, a health system open to competition that will encourage the emergence of new healthcare providers and the removal of CNAS (the National Health Insurance House) from the monopoly area. We see that the current Minister of Health is proposing a programme to liberalize health programmes, which is good, with the only problem that, at this point, it seems to us that CNAS remains the only institution that has the money in Health, which means that the Government's project is just one step in the right direction of using the money to the benefit of patients," said the USR head in a Facebook post. According to the same source, an analysis of the impact on the state system is needed and more attention should be paid to regulating prices. "Last but not least, we see that the prohibition for the coordinating doctors from the national health programmes to work both in the public and the private system, at the same time, as is the case of the Minister of Health Victor Costache, is lacking. There is still room for improvement, but is a good first step," added USR. In the context in which it was reported by the press that one night at the Floreasca Hospital costs a patient 350 euros, the Save Romania Union emphasized the need for competition in the health system and for transparency of settlements. "The news about the bill of a hospitalized patient at Floreasca hospital reaching nearly 10,000 lei for just one night, three times higher than at a private hospital, shows how important the discussion about the existence of competition in the health system and the transparency of healthcare settlements is. USR has brought a significant contribution in this direction. From October 2019, the project of the USR Deputy Tudor Pop has entered into force, providing that any insured person should receive from the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) information regarding the settlements made on their behalf," according to the press release AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)