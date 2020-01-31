Hundreds of townsfolk revolt as two Sri Lankans got jobs in their Romanian town



Hundreds of townsfolk revolt as two Sri Lankans got jobs in their Romanian town.

Some 200 people in the Central Romania town of Ditrau convened before the town hall on Wednesday displeased that the bread factory in their town employed two workers from Sri Lanka. Protesters claimed they feared their settlement might become the target of a "wave of migrants" who would force in their culture and threaten the safety of villagers, news agency Agerpres reported.