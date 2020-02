5.2 Earthquake hit Romanian province on Thursday night

5.2 Earthquake hit Romanian province on Thursday night. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on Richter scale occurred in Romania at 3.26 a.m. on Friday, according to the European earthquake center EMSC. The quake was registered in the county of Vrancea, Eastern Romania, with a depth of 121 km. [Read the article in HotNews]