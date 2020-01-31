​Economy minister says Romania eyes partnership with NATO allies on nuclear energy, needs to hasten Black Sea gas projects

The Economy minister of Romania's Liberal government Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that PM Ludovic Orban was right when he urged a reconsideration of working with the Chinese on projects too build two reactors at the nuclear power plant of Cernavoda. Popescu said he considered it normal to develop such strategic investments with NATO partners. In the interview, he also discussed his position on energy issues from the listing of Hidroelectrica shares to Black Sea gas.