 
Romaniapress.com

January 31, 2020

​Economy minister says Romania eyes partnership with NATO allies on nuclear energy, needs to hasten Black Sea gas projects
Jan 31, 2020

​Economy minister says Romania eyes partnership with NATO allies on nuclear energy, needs to hasten Black Sea gas projects.

The Economy minister of Romania's Liberal government Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that PM Ludovic Orban was right when he urged a reconsideration of working with the Chinese on projects too build two reactors at the nuclear power plant of Cernavoda. Popescu said he considered it normal to develop such strategic investments with NATO partners. In the interview, he also discussed his position on energy issues from the listing of Hidroelectrica shares to Black Sea gas.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Rosia Montana file - a serious one; I believe we have every chance to receive a favourable decision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the file regarding the inclusion of the Rosia Montană site with UNESCO's World Heritage list is a "serious one", pointing out that there is every chance of a favourable decision in this regard. "As far as I know, there will be a (...)

December 1989 Revolution, emerging as main theme of Timisoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture The December 1989 Revolution is emerging as the main theme of Timisoara 2021- European Capital of Culture (ECC), especially for foreign tourists, while the Timisoara 2021 ECC Association also wants the expansion of the extra-seasonal must see events to attract tourists throughout the entire (...)

Transgaz Signs MoU On Partnership For Development Of Natural Gas Networks In Eastern Europe Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), as per a press (...)

Paval Brothers Become Shareholders Of Vrancart Following RON28M Deal Paval Holding, a owned by Adrian Paval and Dragos Paval brothers who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, entered the shareholding structure of paper and cardboard maker Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), following a record deal carried out this (...)

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |