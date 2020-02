Kaufland Raises Net Minimum Wage to RON2,100/Month

Kaufland Raises Net Minimum Wage to RON2,100/Month. German-held retailer Kaufland will raise the minimum wage to 3,650 lei (EUR764) in gross amount per month (RON2,135 in net amount) as of March 1, 2020, making it 60% higher than the minimum wage in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]