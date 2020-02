Pawel Musial Returns To Run Profi After Current CEO Temporarily Steps Down

Pawel Musial Returns To Run Profi After Current CEO Temporarily Steps Down. Polish executive Pawel Musial returns to the helm of supermarket chain Profi for a limited term after five years, as Daniel Cirstea, the current CEO, will temporarily step down as of February 3, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]