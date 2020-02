Businessman Octavian Radu Buys 51% In Five-Star Ioana Hotels In Sinaia

Businessman Octavian Radu Buys 51% In Five-Star Ioana Hotels In Sinaia. Entrepreneur Octavian Radu who owns several businesses, among which bookstore chain Diverta and mailing company Pink Post, has bought the majority stake (51%) in a five star hotel and restaurant in the mountain resort of Sinaia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]