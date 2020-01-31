 
January 31, 2020

Ambassador Luca Niculescu awards in Paris Grand Prix of Francophone Ambassadors to diplomat Claude Martin
Jan 31, 2020

Ambassador Luca Niculescu awards in Paris Grand Prix of Francophone Ambassadors to diplomat Claude Martin.

The Romanian Ambassador to France Luca Niculescu, Chairman of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors in France (GFA), on Thursday night awarded the Grand Prix of GFA to the French diplomat Claude Martin for the latter's book "Diplomacy is not a gala dinner" / "La diplomatie n'est pas un diner de gala". The ceremony unfolding at the French Academy was hosted by Helene Carrere d'Encausse, Perpetual Secretary of the Academy, in the presence of several academics, ambassadors, representatives of the diplomatic corps and of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), journalists. The GFA Chair Luca Niculescu stressed the symbolic value of launching this prize in the week dedicated to the La Francophonie, a movement that is celebrating in 2020 its golden jubilee. "Each year, alongside the French Academy, the Francophone ambassadors will award a book of diplomacy, history or international politics written by a Francophone world's author. I'm very glad to see that this initiative I have launched a year ago has got roots. The volume is exceptional: it is about 30 years of China live history and also significant moments of the European construction or the description of some operating mechanisms of the French high administration," Luca Niculescu said as quoted in a press released conveyed by the Embassy. Diplomat Claude Martin, former ambassador of France to China and Germany, confessed that his book is "a love letter for the French language and diplomacy". Besides, stressed he, "French is by definition the language of thinking, of poetry, of diplomacy and of the spirit". Claude Martin also recalled the "so warm common history between Romania and France". Editor Marion Hennebert said about the ambassador's book that "it carries us the long of a half of century of the history of China, Europe and France". The Romanian ambassador in Paris Luca Niculescu has been Chair of the GFA since February 2019.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

