 
Romaniapress.com

January 31, 2020

Eduard Novak lands bronze at Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada
Jan 31, 2020

Eduard Novak lands bronze at Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

Romania's only Paralympic champion Eduard Novak on Thursday won the bronze medal in the C4 1km time trial at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton (Canada). Novak, a multiple world medalist who also chairs the Romanian Cycling Federation, landed a podium spot in this event for the first time in his career. On Friday he will also compete in the 200m flying start race, on Saturday in the 4km individual pursuit heat, and on Sunday in the 15km scratch race. In September 2019 Novak won the bronze at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Emmen (Netherlands) in the men's C4 class (31.2 km). His feats on the record include gold at the London 2012 Paralympics in the C4 individual pursuit race, two silver medals - one at the 2008 Paralympics in the LC2 individual time trial, the other at the 2012 Paralympics in the C4 time trial, as well as many European and world para-cycling titles.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Rosia Montana file - a serious one; I believe we have every chance to receive a favourable decision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the file regarding the inclusion of the Rosia Montană site with UNESCO's World Heritage list is a "serious one", pointing out that there is every chance of a favourable decision in this regard. "As far as I know, there will be a (...)

December 1989 Revolution, emerging as main theme of Timisoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture The December 1989 Revolution is emerging as the main theme of Timisoara 2021- European Capital of Culture (ECC), especially for foreign tourists, while the Timisoara 2021 ECC Association also wants the expansion of the extra-seasonal must see events to attract tourists throughout the entire (...)

Transgaz Signs MoU On Partnership For Development Of Natural Gas Networks In Eastern Europe Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), as per a press (...)

Paval Brothers Become Shareholders Of Vrancart Following RON28M Deal Paval Holding, a owned by Adrian Paval and Dragos Paval brothers who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, entered the shareholding structure of paper and cardboard maker Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), following a record deal carried out this (...)

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |