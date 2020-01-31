Eduard Novak lands bronze at Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada

Eduard Novak lands bronze at Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada. Romania's only Paralympic champion Eduard Novak on Thursday won the bronze medal in the C4 1km time trial at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton (Canada). Novak, a multiple world medalist who also chairs the Romanian Cycling Federation, landed a podium spot in this event for the first time in his career. On Friday he will also compete in the 200m flying start race, on Saturday in the 4km individual pursuit heat, and on Sunday in the 15km scratch race. In September 2019 Novak won the bronze at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Emmen (Netherlands) in the men's C4 class (31.2 km). His feats on the record include gold at the London 2012 Paralympics in the C4 individual pursuit race, two silver medals - one at the 2008 Paralympics in the LC2 individual time trial, the other at the 2012 Paralympics in the C4 time trial, as well as many European and world para-cycling titles.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]