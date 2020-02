Eurostat: Romania Had Highest In-Work Poverty Risk in EU in 2018

Romania was the EU country with the highest in-work at-risk-of-poverty rate in the European Union in 2018, with 15.3% of its employed population at risk, Eurostat data showed Friday.