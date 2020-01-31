 
Iohannis: Romanians in the UK will be able to continue to enjoy their rights after Brexit
Iohannis: Romanians in the UK will be able to continue to enjoy their rights after Brexit.

In a press statement regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania expresses hope that the UK will remain a close partner and a reliable ally, pointing out that the Romanian nationals in the UK will be able to enjoy their acquired rights without hindrance even after Brexit. "The withdrawal, for the first time, of a member state of the European Union is a moment that will influence the evolution of the European design, leading to a new dynamic at union level. We regret the decision of the United Kingdom to end its membership of the European Union after 47 years, but the sovereign will of the British people to choose another path must be respected. Romania expresses its hope that the United Kingdom will remain a close partner and a trusted ally, with whom it shares the same value system," reads the press statement of President Iohannis. Iohannis points out that in the process of the Brexit negotiations, Romania's main goal was the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of the Romanian nationals living, working or studying in the United Kingdom. "The goal is properly reflected in the Withdrawal Agreement, which represents the best solution for guaranteeing the rights of European Union citizens in the United Kingdom, for ensuring predictability and legal certainty. Thus, the Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom will be able to continue to enjoy their acquired rights even after Brexit," says Iohannis. He points out that Romania wants to deepen its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, so that the dimensions of common interest for the two countries in the post-Brexit bilateral relationship may be strengthened. "At the same time, we want the United Kingdom to continue to be a strategic partner of the European Union and to establish a closer relationship, reflecting the strong links built over the years. In this regard, we remain firmly engaged in the negotiation of and winning agreement over an ambitious, comprehensive EU partnership with the UK covering a wide range of areas. We will continue to pursue, at this stage, the observance of the principles of non-discrimination, full reciprocity and the guarantee of equal treatment for the nationals of all EU member states, Romanians included," concludes Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

