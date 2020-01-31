 
Romania's Ionel wins 2020 Australian Open boys' doubles
Young Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel and Swiss Leandro Riedi won the boys' doubles event at the 2020 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year on Friday after defeating Mikolaj Lorens (Poland) / Karlis Ozolins (Latvia) 6-7 (8-10) 7-5 10-4 in the final. Number five seed Ionel, 17, and Riedi, 18, prevailed over the sixth seeded duo in an hour and 28 minutes. Ionel was the 2019 US Open doubles semi-finalist teamed up with Polish Wojciech Marek. Last year another Romanian, Filip Cristian Jianu, reached the semifinals of the boy's doubles in Melbourne, alongside Spain's Nicolas Alvarez Varona. Romania's last Grand Slam junior title was the 2014 Roland Garros girls' doubles won by Ioana Ducu and Ioana Loredana Rosca, after defeating CiCi Bellis (US)/Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

