Antitrust Body Clears Panebo Gaz SRL Takeover By Gaspeco L&D SA

Antitrust Body Clears Panebo Gaz SRL Takeover By Gaspeco L&D SA. Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved a transaction whereby z Gaspeco L&D SA has acquired Panebo Gaz SRL, both companies operating on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottling and distribution market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]