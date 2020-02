KeysFin: Insolvencies in Romania Drop to All-Time Low in 2019

KeysFin: Insolvencies in Romania Drop to All-Time Low in 2019. Romania had the lowest number of insolvencies on record in 2019, 6,500, 27% fewer than in 2018 and 67% fewer than in 2009, while the number of active companies and authorized individuals reached a record 1.36 million, a report by KeysFin showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]