Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very important for Romania that the regime the United Kingdom is going to apply to the EU citizens, in all areas, should not be differentiated. "The head of Romanian diplomacy expressed regret over the United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union, a decision that Romania respects, but expressed confidence that the EU and the United Kingdom will remain close partners in the future. The agreed withdrawal between the European Union and the United Kingdom is the most appropriate instrument for ensuring predictability and legal certainty for all EU citizens, including Romanians, and British," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release. For the future, Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed the need for EU and UK to focus their efforts on implementing the withdrawal agreement on all its components, as well as to initiate discussions on future EU-UK relations. He reiterated Romania's commitment to agreeing an ambitious and comprehensive partnership, to the best interest of citizens and the business environment, to reflect common values and convergent interests across a wide range of fields. In his turn, Minister of State Christopher Pincher talked about the desire for collaboration on ensuring the rights of citizens following Brexit, ensuring the most comprehensive implementation of the relevant provisions of the withdrawal agreement; also ensuring full openness of the relevant British authorities to meet any specific requirements in the process of obtaining the status of pre-settled and settled. Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed the importance of the Strategic Partnership, especially on the security and defence level, while emphasizing the interest in strengthening level contacts, deepening the economic component and capitalizing on the potential of the bilateral relationship. In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy emphasized the importance of preparing the signing of the new Joint Declaration of the Strategic Partnership, which updates and develops the Strategic Partnership, adapting it to the new post-Brexit realities, at the highest level, especially in the context in which this year marks 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu also evoked the interests and the close positions between the two states on the foreign affairs and security dimensions, especially regarding the support of the transatlantic relationship, the challenges of the Eastern Neighborhood and the cooperation within NATO, thanking the British side for the military presence on the Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea, including through air police missions in Romania. The two officials agreed to continue the efforts of coordination and joint action in these areas," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)