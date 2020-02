Transgaz Signs MoU On Partnership For Development Of Natural Gas Networks In Eastern Europe

Transgaz Signs MoU On Partnership For Development Of Natural Gas Networks In Eastern Europe. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), as per a press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]