 
Romaniapress.com

January 31, 2020

PM Orban: Rosia Montana file - a serious one; I believe we have every chance to receive a favourable decision
Jan 31, 2020

PM Orban: Rosia Montana file - a serious one; I believe we have every chance to receive a favourable decision.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the file regarding the inclusion of the Rosia Montană site with UNESCO's World Heritage list is a "serious one", pointing out that there is every chance of a favourable decision in this regard. "As far as I know, there will be a session in June [of UNESCO - editor's note]. Let's see if it will be on the agenda. The file, in my opinion, is a serious file and I think we have every chance to have a receive favourable decision. According to my knowledge, the Roman mines at the Rosia Montana site are unique in the world," Orban told the Parliament, before attending the meeting for the election of the coordinating committee of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisation of district 1 of the Capital City. He pointed out that on Friday the Minister of Culture submitted the request to resume the procedure to register the Rosia Montana site with the UNESCO. The Prime Minister also added that the inclusion of the Rosia Montana site with the UNESCO World Heritage list does not affect the "legal situation" of the site. "What will happen at ICSID depends on what happened in the relations between the company [Gabriel Resources - editor's note] and the Romanian state, Government, ministries, until the moment when the company sued the Romanian state," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu: EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

December 1989 Revolution, emerging as main theme of Timisoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture The December 1989 Revolution is emerging as the main theme of Timisoara 2021- European Capital of Culture (ECC), especially for foreign tourists, while the Timisoara 2021 ECC Association also wants the expansion of the extra-seasonal must see events to attract tourists throughout the entire (...)

Transgaz Signs MoU On Partnership For Development Of Natural Gas Networks In Eastern Europe Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), as per a press (...)

Paval Brothers Become Shareholders Of Vrancart Following RON28M Deal Paval Holding, a owned by Adrian Paval and Dragos Paval brothers who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, entered the shareholding structure of paper and cardboard maker Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), following a record deal carried out this (...)

Economy minister sees EBRD involved in listing of Romanian energy major Hidroelectrica Romania's Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that works was underway for the listing of major energy company Hidroelectrica. He said his government wanted to list it on the exchange this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: The regime UK is going to apply to EU citizens must not be differentiated Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday discussed over the phone with Christopher Pincher, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at his request, on which occasion the Romanian Minister stressed that, in the context of Brexit, it is very (...)

BT: Romania Annual Average Unemployment Rate Down To 3.9% In 2019, Lowest Level Since 1991 Romania's annual average unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in December 2019, the lowest level since 1991, due to a re-dynamization of productive investments and the migration of the active population, Banca Transilvania (BT) analysts said a report, citing data released by the country’s (...)

Romania's Transgaz signs MoU on development of natural gas networks in Eastern Europe Romania's Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation signed on January 28 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks in Eastern Europe (EE-NGP), according to a press statement released on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |