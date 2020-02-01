 
Romaniapress.com

February 1, 2020

​Racism case spirals as Sri Lankan workers are removed from production at bread factory in Central Romania / Authorities react in area affected by Hungarian populist influence
Feb 1, 2020

​Racism case spirals as Sri Lankan workers are removed from production at bread factory in Central Romania / Authorities react in area affected by Hungarian populist influence.

Two workers from Sri Lanka who have become the target of protests in a Central Romanian town were eventually removed on Saturday from the production process at the bread factory where they were working. The situation, prompted by a wave of xenophobic attitudes among the local population in the town of Ditrau, sparked both actions by authorities, interventions by influential religious and political bodies, and talk of Romanian state's lack of action and malign influence from the Orban regime in Hungary.

