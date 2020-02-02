 
PM Orban shrugs off judgment by current parliamentary majority, predicts electoral victory.

National chairman of the National Liberal Party Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told the Liberals on Sunday that this is a turbulent time, mentioning that he is rejecting the judgement passed on him by the current parliamentary majority and that he wants to win the next elections. "We are entering a turbulent time. We have 21% percent backing in the Romanian Parliament with a heterogeneous support that is provided by several political groups, whom I am thankful for the support they have given us, but in many situations the think differently than us, they are still prisoners to other concepts of Romania's development. At 22% it is very difficult to govern Romania," Orban told a convention on Sunday of the PNL National Council. He mentioned the liberal government of 1876 to 1888 under Ion I.C. Bratianu and told the Liberals that they must win the next elections. "I do not know what will happen in Parliament, but I tell you clearly: I am rejecting the judgement passed on me by the current parliamentary majority, which has no connection with the interests of Romania. I am not afraid of them and, no matter what will happen moving forward, we have one thing to do: to meet the expectations of the Romanians, to go for each Romanian, to show them our dream, our faith and the power to achieve, to prevail in all the elections that will follow regardless of whether there are one-round, two-round, direct or indirect elections, on time or early - winning the elections," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

