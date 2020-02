Italy’s Intesa And Hungary’s OTP Left In Race For Garanti Bank Romania

Italy’s Intesa And Hungary’s OTP Left In Race For Garanti Bank Romania. Spain’s BBVA put for up sale Garanti Bank Romania, a top ten bank in the local system, in the second half of last year, and banking sources say the contenders left in the race are Italy’s Intesa and Hungary’s OTP. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]