Farmacia Tei Sales Up From RON31M To Almost RON600M In A Decade

Farmacia Tei Sales Up From RON31M To Almost RON600M In A Decade. Pharmaceutical retailer Farmacia Tei, which operates six pharmacies in all, ended 2019 with 598 million lei (EUR125 million) sales, an increase of 33% on the previous year, the company founder Roxana Maftei says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]