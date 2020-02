Romania's governing Liberals reach close to 50% popular support

Romania's governing Liberals reach close to 50% popular support. Romania's governing National Liberal Party (PNL) would receive the vote of 47.4% of Romanians, should general elections take place next Sunday, according to a new poll. THe study, ordered by pollster IMAS for Europa FM radio channel, shows a boost of up to 2 percentage points from the month of December. [Read the article in HotNews]