UPDATE ​Censure motion against Liberal government to be read in Parliament. A censure motion tabled by the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) against the Liberal (PNL) government of Ludovic Orban is to be read in Parliament on Monday, with a vote due to take place later. The motion is key to how the government would evolve in an election year, considering growing pressure in favor of early general elections.UPDATE The procedure went on and the censure was read before the Parliament on Monday afternoon. See what changed [Read the article in HotNews]