Romania, still open to share expertise 11 years after successful Black Sea delimitation

Romania, still open to share expertise 11 years after successful Black Sea delimitation. Romania has proven that it has the maturity and expertise required in international maritime delimitation law, which it is still open to share with other states, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on the 11th anniversary of successful completion of the Black Sea delimitation before the International Court of Justice in The Hague (ICJ). In a press statement released on Monday, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) emphasised that the ICJ decision of February 3, 2009 was an important diplomatic success, by recognising the jurisdiction and sovereign rights of Romania over 9,700 square kilometers of continental shelf and exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. "Together with my teammates, made up mainly of Romanian experts, I have demonstrated that work done professionally, perseveringly, argument by argument, can to lead our efforts to good effect and to produce results with national and international impact. The ruling issued by the court showed in its turn that Romania has the people and the ability to support their interests head high, in the highest international bodies and, finally, to win the case. Romania has proven that it has the maturity and expertise required in international maritime delimitation law, which it is still open to share with other states," said Aurescu, Romania's former agent before the International Court of Justice, 2004 to 2009, who led Romania's pleadings in the case. According to MAE, following this process, which lasted more than four years, Romania got almost 80% of the area of the continental shelf and exclusive economic area in the western Black Sea basin in dispute before ICJ, which represents the "first and only" extension of sovereign jurisdiction and sovereign rights of Romania after its Greater Union of 1918. "The judgment of the court, adopted unanimously, which represented a first in the history of the ICJ, has become a point of reference for the settlement of international disputes peacefully in the field of maritime delimitation, being consistently cited in the jurisprudence of the ICJ and other international courts, as well as in the doctrine of international law," the release reads. The decision is said to have marked a series of firsts for both Romania and internationally, being the first in the history of the International Court of Justice unanimously passed by the 15 judges, after more than 40 years in which this complex bilateral political dispute could not be solved by negotiations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises Additional RON105M in Non-Competitive Sale of Sept 2031 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday raised an additional 105 million lei (EUR21.97 million) at a non-competitive tender for treasury bonds maturing in September 2031 after Monday's allocation of RON902.7 million at an average yield of 4.5%, central bank data (...)



Lotus Center Becomes Largest Shopping Center Owner In Oradea After Acquiring Oradea Plaza Lotus Center, a company majority held by the Mudura Family, has recently acquired the Oradea Plaza compound included in the portfolio of real estate developer Portico Investments Romania, becoming the largest owner of shopping centers in (...)



USR asks gov't to set up national museum at Rosia Montana The Save Romania Union (USR) is requesting the Orban government to establish a national museum at Rosia Montana to allow the public to visit of the famous Roman galleries, as well as other measures to guarantee the inclusion of site on the UNESCO heritage list. According to a USR press (...)



Heavy showers in nine counties; snow to cover half of Romania Tuesday afternoon The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a code orange warning for heavy showers valid through 23:00hrs in nine northern and western counties and two code yellow warnings for snow and blowing snow for more than half of Romania. According to the meteorologists, on Tuesday between (...)



Jazz in Church Festival to take place over April 23 - 26 at Lutheran Church in Bucharest The 8th edition of the Jazz in Church Festival will take place over April 23-26 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest, informs a press release of the Jazz.ro Association sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Participating in the festival will be 20 artists from all over the world, who will perform jazz, (...)



Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 1.4% YoY In 4Q/2019 In Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased by 1.4% and new registrations of vehicles for goods transport fell by 3.9% in Romania, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, data from Romania’s statistics board INS showed (...)



Ioannis Papalekas Exits Globalworth For EUR280M Ioannis Papalekas, CEO and founder of Globalworth, has sold all his shares in this business to Czech investor Radovan Vitek and Dimitris Raptis, deputy CEO, sold 40% of his stake, while the non-executive director Eli Alroy got EUR10 million for (...)

