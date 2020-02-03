PSD's Ciolacu: We will have a non-PSD PM nomination should censure motion passed

PSD's Ciolacu: We will have a non-PSD PM nomination should censure motion passed. The Social Democratic Party (PSD, in the opposition, ed. n.) will nominate a Prime Minister from outside the party should the censure motion will pass, on Monday said this party's Acting Chair Marcel Ciolacu. "I'm sorry that the President of Romania has pronounced a priori saying that he will submit the same nomination for PM, namely Mr. Orban (current PM, ed. n.). I had a very good discussion with my fellow colleagues in the Parliament and countrywide and it seems that we will have a non-PSD nomination for PM. And no, it is not Mr. Ambassador of Romania to the USA," Ciolacu specified at the Parliament. "I will never vote a PNL Gov't and will not recommend, as long as I am Acting leader of the PSD, to vote for Orban as Prime Minister. (...) Me, to vote for Orban? God forbid!" Ciolacu said when quizzed what will the PSD do if the PM nomination will not be accepted by President Iohannis. The censure motion tabled by the PSD, after the Gov't has taken responsibility on the draft law for the mayors' election in two rounds was on Monday presented in the Parliament.