February 3, 2020

PNL's aim is to avoid censure motion's passage.

National Liberal Party (PNL) President, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that liberal MPs will vote against the censure motion, a move about which he said it does not have enough votes to be passed. "The PNL's Political Bureau has established the party's position on the censure motion initiated by the PSD [Social Democratic Party]. The fundamental objective of the PNL regarding local elections is to put into practice the will of the overwhelming majority of the citizens who want a democratic election of mayors in two rounds by 50pct plus one of the citizens participating in the vote. Starting from this fundamental objective, the PNL's target is to prevent the passage of the censure motion. In this regard, we made the decision that the PNL MPs be present in the plenum and vote against the censure motion", said Orban, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau with the parliamentary groups of the liberals. He considered "big lies" the information according to which he had negotiated with PSD to remain interim premier. The prime minister stressed that, if early elections were reached, this would not be achieved with PNL support and pointed out that PNL "keeps the tough battle with PSD", indicating that the objective is to ensure the adoption of the normative act of electing mayors in two rounds. Orban also said that PNL does not renounce the triggering of early elections.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

