 
Romaniapress.com

February 3, 2020

Fmr Chamber Speaker Valeriu Zgonea, convicted to 3 years in prison for influence peddling
Feb 3, 2020

Fmr Chamber Speaker Valeriu Zgonea, convicted to 3 years in prison for influence peddling.

Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Valeriu Zgonea was convicted on Monday by the Bucharest Tribunal to three years imprisonment for the crime of influence peddling, in a case in which he stood accused by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of intervening to appoint the daughter of a local social-democrat councilor in Buzau to an important public position. The court also disposed the maintaining of the preventive measures until the sum of 62,143 RON is reached. The decision of the court is not final and can be appealed. According to the documents administered by prosecutors, in the July 2012 - April 2013 period, when he was the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and a deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Zgonea accepted the promise made by Dumitru Dobrica, PSD county councilor in Buzau, regarding the receipt of some undeserved goods in exchange for appointing his daughter to a high public position. The daughter in question is Ionela Viorela Dobrica, currently PSD deputy for Buzau. Later, the prosecutors show, Zgonea received from Dobrica undeserved goods totaling 62,143 RON, representing the value of some tourism services and costs relating to building a vacation home in Covasna County. Thus, Dobrica had paid in 2013 a trip to Vienna and concert tickets for Zgonea. According to the DNA, on April 22, 2013, following demarches made by Valeriu Zgonea, Dobrica's daughter was appointed chair of the National Management Center for the Information Society of the Ministry for Information Society, although she did not have education specialized in the domain. Later, also following demarches made by Zgonea, Dobrica's daughter kept her position at the level of the central public administration, being appointed, on January 23, 2014, as undersecretary of state in the Ministry of Communications and for the Information Society. Dumitru Dobrica concluded a plea bargain with the DNA, which was not accepted by judges.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)  

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises Additional RON105M in Non-Competitive Sale of Sept 2031 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday raised an additional 105 million lei (EUR21.97 million) at a non-competitive tender for treasury bonds maturing in September 2031 after Monday's allocation of RON902.7 million at an average yield of 4.5%, central bank data (...)

Lotus Center Becomes Largest Shopping Center Owner In Oradea After Acquiring Oradea Plaza Lotus Center, a company majority held by the Mudura Family, has recently acquired the Oradea Plaza compound included in the portfolio of real estate developer Portico Investments Romania, becoming the largest owner of shopping centers in (...)

USR asks gov't to set up national museum at Rosia Montana The Save Romania Union (USR) is requesting the Orban government to establish a national museum at Rosia Montana to allow the public to visit of the famous Roman galleries, as well as other measures to guarantee the inclusion of site on the UNESCO heritage list. According to a USR press (...)

Heavy showers in nine counties; snow to cover half of Romania Tuesday afternoon The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a code orange warning for heavy showers valid through 23:00hrs in nine northern and western counties and two code yellow warnings for snow and blowing snow for more than half of Romania. According to the meteorologists, on Tuesday between (...)

Jazz in Church Festival to take place over April 23 - 26 at Lutheran Church in Bucharest The 8th edition of the Jazz in Church Festival will take place over April 23-26 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest, informs a press release of the Jazz.ro Association sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Participating in the festival will be 20 artists from all over the world, who will perform jazz, (...)

Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 1.4% YoY In 4Q/2019 In Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport increased by 1.4% and new registrations of vehicles for goods transport fell by 3.9% in Romania, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, data from Romania’s statistics board INS showed (...)

Ioannis Papalekas Exits Globalworth For EUR280M Ioannis Papalekas, CEO and founder of Globalworth, has sold all his shares in this business to Czech investor Radovan Vitek and Dimitris Raptis, deputy CEO, sold 40% of his stake, while the non-executive director Eli Alroy got EUR10 million for (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |