UPDATE Romanian Senate Speaker Melescanu resigns

UPDATE Romanian Senate Speaker Melescanu resigns. The Speaker of Romanian Senate Teodor Melescanu resigned on Monday, two weeks after the Constitutional Court decided his naming in the position was against the rules. The news comes as the Social Democrats - who held government until last fall and who had supported Melescanu - also lost their majority in the Senate.UPDATE: PSD regained its majority shortly as an MP announced his joining the party [Read the article in HotNews]