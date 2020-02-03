 
PM Orban on Ditrau anti-foreigner sentiment flare-up case: Seeking observance of law, fundamental rights and freedoms
PM Orban on Ditrau anti-foreigner sentiment flare-up case: Seeking observance of law, fundamental rights and freedoms.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that the authorities have taken efficient action in the Ditrau (Harghita County) case and that compliance with the law and the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens are being pursued in this situation. "Action has been taken, of course, not accompanied by blathering political statements, as others have done. As far as we are concerned, we have acted efficiently and the solution reached is by no means the one others would have hoped for. (...) We will pursue what is normal to pursue, the observance of the law, of the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, yet without giving this a political twist," the PM said. The Harghita County Police Inspectorate has opened a hate and incitement to discrimination criminal case after about 200 Ditrau locals gathered in front of the mayor's office building on Wednesday, unhappy that a local bread bakery has hired two Sri Lankan workers; the locals claim they fear this is the starting signal for migrants to come to the community, "impose their culture" on them and put their safety at jeopardy. At a village community gathering this Saturday several Ditrau locals blasted the inhumane conditions they had endured when working at the village bakery, the long unrecorded working hours, the low pay and the bad treatment the bakery owner had subjected them to.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

