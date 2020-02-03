After 30 years, the Americans from Black Sea Oil & Gas will bring gas from the Black Sea



By Andra Beltz Last year, in August, , Transgaz S.A. (“Transgaz”) CEO, Mr. Ion Sterian, and Black Sea Oil & Gas S.R.L. (“BSOG”) CEO, Mr. Mark Beacom, signed the order to start the works of the two projects to take over the Midia Gas Development Project (“MGD Project”) production into the National (...)