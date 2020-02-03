Censure motion read in Parliament plenary sitting

Censure motion read in Parliament plenary sitting. The censure motion titled "Orban Government / PNL - putting Romanian democracy into private hands", signed by 208 MPs, was read on Monday in the plenary sitting of the Parliament by Social Democrat deputy Daniel Suciu. The Standing Bureaus of the two Parliament Houses are to meet on Tuesday starting at noon to set the timetable for the debate and vote on the censure motion initiated by the Social Democrats. Parliament's Rules of Procedure require the censure motion to be presented in the joint sitting of the two Houses no later than five days after the date it was submitted. The debate on the censure motion takes place in three days after its presentation in the joint sitting of the two Houses. The censure motion needs the votes of 233 MPs to pass. According to the Constitution, the government can take responsibility before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint meeting, for a program, a general policy statement or a bill. The government is dismissed if, after assuming responsibility, a successful censure motion is tabled. If the Executive has not been dismissed, the presented bill, amended or supplemented - as the case may be - with amendments accepted by the government, is considered adopted. The Social Democrats tabled a censure motion after the Orban Government last week assumed responsibility for the bill on two-round mayoral elections.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]