Ioannis Papalekas Exits Globalworth For EUR280M

Ioannis Papalekas Exits Globalworth For EUR280M. Ioannis Papalekas, CEO and founder of Globalworth, has sold all his shares in this business to Czech investor Radovan Vitek and Dimitris Raptis, deputy CEO, sold 40% of his stake, while the non-executive director Eli Alroy got EUR10 million for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]