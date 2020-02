Adeplast Sees Revenue Up 5% To RON500M In 2019

Adeplast Sees Revenue Up 5% To RON500M In 2019. Construction materials manufacturer AdePlast, whose sale to Switzerland’s Sika was announced in 2019, posted 500 million lei (more than EUR100 milion) revenue last year, an increase of 5% over 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]