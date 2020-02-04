 
Romaniapress.com

February 4, 2020

USR asks gov't to set up national museum at Rosia Montana
Feb 4, 2020

USR asks gov't to set up national museum at Rosia Montana.

The Save Romania Union (USR) is requesting the Orban government to establish a national museum at Rosia Montana to allow the public to visit of the famous Roman galleries, as well as other measures to guarantee the inclusion of site on the UNESCO heritage list. According to a USR press statement released on Tuesday, at the beginning of the new parliamentary session, Senator Mihai Gotiu asked Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to carry out a set of measures to guarantee the inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the World Heritage Committee meeting to be held this summer. "The notification, sent at the end of last week, was a necessary and obligatory step, but even with a favourable report from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) [a body of UNESCO expert rapporteurs], the decision to include the site on the World Heritage List will not come by itself. Months of consistent and intense diplomatic efforts will follow externally, contacting and informing the members of the World Heritage Committee, and unequivocal measures and decisions internally to support the external diplomatic effort, taking into account the extremely high interest of the citizens and my availability, of my USR colleagues and the civil society to get involved, in different ways, in supporting this endeavour, I am asking you to urgently draw up an action plan - to be called the Road Map for Rosia Montana to UNESCO - that you will make public," said Gotiu. Among the measures requested by USR there are also actions to promote Rosia Montana at the diplomatic level; a schedule of real public consultations and debates for drawing up a new general planning for the site; capitalising on the movable cultural heritage found during archaeological investigations under the Alburnus Maior Program of the early 2000s. Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu signed last Friday a notification regarding the resumption of the registration procedure for the inclusion of the Rosia Montana site on the UNESCO World Heritage List. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Renault Makes EUR1B Bet As Dacia Prepares Electric Model The Dacia range will include both a hybrid model, most likely the upcoming Duster SUV facelift, and a 100% electric model.

New Mall Needed In North Of Bucharest To Attract New Brands Bucharest has the potential to keep attracting new brands in Romania but needs additional space to allow expansion, especially in high purchasing power areas.

The right-center government was dismissed, the Bucharest Stock Exchange greets the event, the President does not respect the Constitution By Constantin Radut Only three months after the investment vote, the right-center government (National Liberal Party-PNL) in Bucharest was dismissed by Parliament. The motion of censure initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was adopted on Wednesday, so that the government Ludovic (...)

President Iohannis convenes parliamentary parties for consultations President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will convene on Thursday the parliamentary political parties for consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for the appointment of a new prime minister. "It takes a few political steps. I will convene the parliamentary parties at a (...)

USR: Two-round mayoral elections forsaken for triggering early elections After today's success of the censure motion, the Save Romania Union (USR) said that the two-round mayoral elections have been forsaken in order to trigger early elections. "Today's vote on the censure motion shows that our fears that the two-round election of mayors is being forsaken in (...)

First Home Program Continues in 2020 with RON2B Guarantee Budget Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program for first time homebuyers will continue in 2020 and has a guarantee budget of RON2 billion, the same as in previous years.

PM Orban, after adoption of censure motion: Gov't lands on its feet Parliament is dominated by ''retrograde forces'', that have trampled on democracy, but the Government is landing on its feet, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after Parliament adopted the censure motion. "A Parliament dominated by retrograde forces, (...) that has trampled (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |