 
Romaniapress.com

February 4, 2020

Jazz in Church Festival to take place over April 23 - 26 at Lutheran Church in Bucharest
Feb 4, 2020

Jazz in Church Festival to take place over April 23 - 26 at Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

The 8th edition of the Jazz in Church Festival will take place over April 23-26 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest, informs a press release of the Jazz.ro Association sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Participating in the festival will be 20 artists from all over the world, who will perform jazz, medieval music, contemporary pieces and improvisations. One of the most awaited for moments is the "Deep River" project of saxophonist Andy Sheppard and piano player Joanna MacGregor, the chief of the piano department of the "Royal University of Music" in the United Kingdom. "An artistic moment that juxtaposes some of the best contemporary performers. The two musicians will accompany us on a journey to South America, mixing songs by Bob Dylan, Johny Cash or Tom Waits with their own compositions, a fabulous sound journey that deserves to be discovered and followed at Jazz in Church," reads the release. The Norwegian female vocal assemble "Trio Medieval" will bring medieval music from England, Italy and France, traditional Scandinavian and Icelandic songs and ballads, plus contemporary music. The three members of the assemble will be accompanied by saxophonist Arve Henriksen, who is thought to be among the most important jazz performers and composers of today. The Festival is also an occasion to discover fantastic instruments, such as, for instance, the Sardinian guitar, a creation of musician Paolo Angeli. He constructed his own orchestra-instrument with 18 chords; a hybrid among baritone guitar, violoncello and drums, gifted with hammers, pedals, some propellers at variable speed. Another special instrument is Koto - of a Chinese origin, but which crossed the Chinese border and spread to other regions, and it even developed a strong tradition in Japan. The equivalent of this instrument in the European culture is the dulcimer. The koto will be played by Mieko Miyazaki, to be accompanied by Manuel Solans playing the violin and Bruno Maurice, to play the bayan. This year too, "Jazz for kids" will offer children the opportunity to listen to their favourite stories accompanied by jazz notes. The tickets, which cost 180 lei per evening, are available on entertix.ro and myticket.ro, in the Carturesti bookstore chain or the Carrefour network. The tickets for the matinee "Jazz for kids" costs 25 lei/person (parent or child). The Festival is organised by the Jazz.ro Association, in partnership with the Evangelical Church C.A. in Bucharest. The Festival enjoys the patronage of the Ambassador of Switzerland to Romania, Arthur Mattli, for the 5th consecutive year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Renault Makes EUR1B Bet As Dacia Prepares Electric Model The Dacia range will include both a hybrid model, most likely the upcoming Duster SUV facelift, and a 100% electric model.

New Mall Needed In North Of Bucharest To Attract New Brands Bucharest has the potential to keep attracting new brands in Romania but needs additional space to allow expansion, especially in high purchasing power areas.

The right-center government was dismissed, the Bucharest Stock Exchange greets the event, the President does not respect the Constitution By Constantin Radut Only three months after the investment vote, the right-center government (National Liberal Party-PNL) in Bucharest was dismissed by Parliament. The motion of censure initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was adopted on Wednesday, so that the government Ludovic (...)

President Iohannis convenes parliamentary parties for consultations President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will convene on Thursday the parliamentary political parties for consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for the appointment of a new prime minister. "It takes a few political steps. I will convene the parliamentary parties at a (...)

USR: Two-round mayoral elections forsaken for triggering early elections After today's success of the censure motion, the Save Romania Union (USR) said that the two-round mayoral elections have been forsaken in order to trigger early elections. "Today's vote on the censure motion shows that our fears that the two-round election of mayors is being forsaken in (...)

First Home Program Continues in 2020 with RON2B Guarantee Budget Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program for first time homebuyers will continue in 2020 and has a guarantee budget of RON2 billion, the same as in previous years.

PM Orban, after adoption of censure motion: Gov't lands on its feet Parliament is dominated by ''retrograde forces'', that have trampled on democracy, but the Government is landing on its feet, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after Parliament adopted the censure motion. "A Parliament dominated by retrograde forces, (...) that has trampled (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |