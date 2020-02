Lotus Center Becomes Largest Shopping Center Owner In Oradea After Acquiring Oradea Plaza

Lotus Center, a company majority held by the Mudura Family, has recently acquired the Oradea Plaza compound included in the portfolio of real estate developer Portico Investments Romania, becoming the largest owner of shopping centers in (...)