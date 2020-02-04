Ministry of Education: 6,309 pupils countrywide, affected by suspension of courses

Ministry of Education: 6,309 pupils countrywide, affected by suspension of courses. The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is affecting, currently, 6,309 pupils, announced, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and Research. According to the quoted source, this figure does not represent the number of ill children. Several schools from 11 counties and Bucharest are affected: *Alba County (central-west) - one school fully closed; *Arges County (south) - one school fully closed; *Braila County (east) - one school partially closed; *Bucharest (southeast) - 31 schools partially closed; *Cluj County (west) - two schools partially closed; *Giurgiu County (south) - two schools fully closed; *Iasi County (northeast) - two schools partially closed; *Ilfov County (southeast) - one school fully closed and two partially; *Neamt County (east) - one school fully closed; *Olt County (south) - one school partially closed; *Sibiu County (central) - one school partially closed; *Suceava County (northeast) - one school fully closed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]