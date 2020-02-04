CNAS president: Health system, not to be privatized

CNAS president: Health system, not to be privatized. The president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), Adela Cojan, stressed on Tuesday, in a press conference, that the medical system will not be privatized, referring to the emergency ordinance that changes the legislation in the field. "No patient will have to make co-payments or personal contributions when they have an illness included in the health programs. (...) We are trying to facilitate as much as possible the access to these services included in the national health programs. These days we are trying to explain that we are not going to deregulate or privatize the healthcare system. We are not selling any premises, no healthcare institution is being sold. We are not privatizing anything," said Adela Cojan. She mentioned that a master plan has been initiated in the field of oncology, which will include, besides prevention and curative medicine, monitoring and recovery. "That is why, the method of financing has been re-thought for the two main diseases that influence in a highly important and preponderant way the picture of morbidity and mortality in our country, the two major diseases being cardiovascular diseases and oncological pathology, in the sense of the reimbursement of some complex, integrated medical services, to cover everything that means case management for each patient with conditions included in these two major health programs," Adela Cojan said. The president of CNAS explained that the master plan on oncology aims to include the reimbursement of high-performance investigations to be included as a medical service in the case management in the treatment, monitoring, evaluation and recovery of the oncological patient. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]