Exxon would not be able to sell its Black Sea stake to anybody, draft ordinance says



Exxon would not be able to sell its Black Sea stake to anybody, draft ordinance says.

Romanian authorities would be able to use national security reasons to refuse the ceding and execution of exploration, exploitation and development operations of oil fields by entities under the authority of countries outside the EU, a draft emergency ordinance of the Romanian government says. The bill says any transfer made without the approval of the Government is null.